Michigan driver killed in milk tanker rollover in Indiana

FREMONT, Ind. – A semi-truck hauling milk on the Indiana Toll Road crashed and rolled in the median, killing the Michigan driver, police said.

The incident occurred Saturday night in Steuben County in northern Indiana.

The driver was identified as Robert Downs, 61, of Colon, Michigan.

Approximately 4,000 gallons of milk spilled from the tanker, along with 100 gallons of diesel fuel. East and west lanes on the interstate were closed for nearly two hours.

“Extensive damage was sustained to both the tractor and trailer,” state police said. “Due to the damage sustained, it was initially undetermined if Downs was restrained at the time of the crash. Alcohol use was not suspected.”