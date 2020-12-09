2 killings lead to 179 years

VALPARAISO – A northwest Indiana man convicted of fatally shooting two teenagers during a drug-related robbery was sentenced Tuesday to 179 years in prison.

A Porter County jury found Connor Kerner, 19, guilty in October of charges including two counts each of murder and murder in perpetration of a robbery.

The Valparaiso man had allegedly confessed to a then-girlfriend that he had killed 18-year-old Thomas Grill of Cedar Lake and 19-year-old Molley Lanham of St. John in February 2019 at of his grandparents' home.