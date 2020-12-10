Holcomb names Brown head of State Personnel Department

INDIANAPOLIS – Gov. Eric Holcomb has selected Matthew Brown to serve as the director of the Indiana State Personnel Department, he announced Thursday.

Brown currently serves as the director of the state Office of Administrative Law Proceedings. Administrative law judges resolve disputes between government agencies and the people affected by the the agencies' decisions.

Brown began his career at SPD in 2006 and served in multiple roles until 2012. After a stint in private practice, he returned to the department in 2014 to serve as the interim director of talent acquisition and then later as employee relations counsel. From 2017-2019, he served as the deputy director of operations at department.

Brown will begin his new position on Monday. Former Personnel Department Director Britni Saunders resigned in November.

