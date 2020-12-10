The Journal Gazette
 
    Officer shot in Gary, returns fire, hitting suspect

    Associated Press

     

    GARY, Ind. – A Lake County police officer was shot Thursday in Gary and returned fire, striking the suspect, Sheriff Oscar Martinez said.

    “We have a suspect down,” Martinez said.

    Martinez, who was on scene of the shooting, and said more information would be released when it became available, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

    Gary Police Chief Brian Evans also was on scene.

