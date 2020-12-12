Restrictions tightened as county in red

Allen County health officials announced revisions Friday to the county's local COVID-19 restrictions, which will go into effect at midnight Sunday.

The rules were made more strict to comply with the county's recent Red status, the highest level, and Gov. Eric Holcomb's statewide order announced Wednesday.

Social gatherings are now restricted to 25 persons in Allen County, and the health department will not accept or approve gatherings or events when attendance exceeds that level, the new rules say.

Restaurants, bars, taverns, nightclubs and other establishments serving food and drink are limited to 50% capacity indoors and so are gyms and other exercise and fitness facilities.

“Collegiate and professional sports organizers seeking spectator attendance at sporting events not already defined in the governor's order must submit a safety plan to the Allen County Department of Health for approval at least seven days in advance,” the county's new order says.

It will remain in effect until the county stays at the Orange level for two consecutive weeks. The order is at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

The county Friday reported four more residents had died and 462 tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 23,405 cases and 383 deaths.

State health officials on Friday added 71 recent coronavirus deaths to Indiana's toll. At least 50 people with COVID-19 infections have died in the state every day for 25 straight days through Wednesday.

Indiana reported 50 coronavirus deaths on one day in April, followed by several days in single digits as recently as September until surging past the 50 mark again in mid-November. The state reported 7,360 newly diagnosed cases Friday bringing the total to 412,135.

In other coronavirus developments, a group of Indiana doctors is urging people to sign an online pledge that they will take action to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The Hoosier COVID Crisis petition, launched this week, calls for people to avoid gatherings, wear face masks, get the vaccine when it's available and advocate for government financial support for those suffering the pandemic's economic effects.

Dr. Gabriel Bosslet, a petition organizer who has treated COVID-19 patients at Indianapolis hospitals, said he believes most people follow virus precautions, but that signing the pledge will send the message about the seriousness of the disease to those who refuse to take actions such as wearing masks when out in public.

“This is a voice for those people to say, we're all in this together,” Bosslet told The Indianapolis Star. “I think the minority is very vocal and the majority didn't have a microphone.”

Indiana's surge in new infections, hospitalizations and deaths began in September about the time Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted nearly all statewide business restrictions while keeping a statewide mask order in effect.

Holcomb reinstated crowd size limits and ordered Indiana hospitals to postpone nonemergency surgeries starting next week.

Indiana's hospitals are currently treating more than quadruple the number of COVID-19 patients than they were in September, with health officials worried about hospitals becoming overwhelmed.

Dr. Lyle Fettig, a palliative care physician at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis, said he would like to see Indiana adopt restrictions similar to those in Michigan, which has prohibited in-person instruction at high schools and colleges, barred indoor restaurant dining and closed various entertainment venues.

“We could use more targeted restrictions of places where the virus spreads easily,” Fettig said. “I'm hoping that wide endorsement of the message throughout the state would signal to leaders like the governor that many people do see a role for the state intervening more.”

Indiana health officials have recorded nearly 6,700 deaths of people with confirmed or presumed coronavirus infections since March. The state's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 70 per day – more than double the rate at the start of November. That average fell below 10 a day during July.

Bosslet, who started the Hoosier COVID-19 Update Facebook page, said he often hears from people outside the health care profession worried about the state's coronavirus trends. More than 5,000 people have signed the online pledge as of Friday.

“There's no way otherwise to quantify how many of us are in this tribe, this tribe that believes this is real, ongoing,” he said. “This is a way for those people to all come together.”

rsalter@jg.net

The Associated Press and Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.