Indiana man Tased, killed while fleeing cops identified

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A man wanted in a stolen car investigation hit his head and died Tuesday after police shot him with a Taser, authorities said.

Greenfield police went into a Home Depot store to look for the man, but he fled into the parking lot, state police said.

“While chasing the suspect, one officer utilized a less-lethal weapon commonly referred to as a Taser. After the deployment of the Taser, the suspect fell to the ground and struck his head on the concrete,” state police said.

The man identified as David J. Donelli, 42, of Indianapolis was pronounced dead at a hospital.

State police and the Hancock County coroner’s office are investigating the incident.