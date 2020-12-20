Indiana man, 19, arrested after father's fatal shooting

OAKLAND CITY, Ind. – A 19-year-old southern Indiana man faces charges in the shooting death of his father during an apparent altercation.

The man was arrested Saturday night and was being held Sunday without bond in the Gibson County Jail, Indiana State Police said.

Officers found his 44-year-old father wounded Saturday afternoon in the Oakland City home where the 19-year-old resides. The father was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oakland City is northeast of Evansville.