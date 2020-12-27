State adds 3,896 more virus cases, 30 deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced 3,896 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed Saturday with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 492,021 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the coronavirus.

A total of 7,461 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 30 from the previous day.

Another 340 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,595,969 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,586,165 on Friday.

The Allen County Department of Health announced another 174 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 119 confirmed PCR cases and 55 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 27,064 cases and 454 deaths Saturday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 7,932 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.