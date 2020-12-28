The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, December 28, 2020 9:50 am

    2 children hurt in crash as robbery suspect flees police

    Associated Press

     

    CARMEL, Ind. – Two young children have been hurt after the vehicle they were riding in crashed as the driver fled police in suburban Indianapolis.

    Carmel officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at a pharmacy attempted to stop the vehicle Saturday evening as it sped from the area, the police department said.

    The driver crashed on the property of a golf course and ran away, leaving another man and two children – ages six and one – in the vehicle.

    The children were not wearing seat belts or in car safety seats. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, police said.

    The driver later was arrested and was being held in the Hamilton County Jail on robbery, resisting police, driving on a suspended license, unlawful possession of a firearm and marijuana possession charges.

