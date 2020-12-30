Indiana Attorney General concludes fetal remains investigation

The former Indiana abortion doctor who kept more than 2,400 fetal remains violated state law, but he cannot be charged with a crime or medical misconduct because he is dead, Attorney General Curtis Hill announced Wednesday.

"This horrific ordeal is exactly why we need strong laws to ensure the dignified disposition of fetal remains," Hill said in a statement about the conclusion of his investigation into Dr. Ulrich Klopfer.

Klopfer's family found medically preserved fetal remains in the garage next to his suburban Chicago home upon his death at age 74 in September 2019.

Klopfer was licensed by Indiana in 1979 and performed tens of thousands of abortions over more than three decades, according to a news release. He also was the medical director at women's health clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary; the clinics are now closed.

Investigators found 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains at Klopfer's home and thousands of health records from his medical practice. Authorities found 165 more preserved fetal remains and thousands more health records during additional searches of Klopfer's properties and clinics, according to Hill's final report.

The 2,411 fetal remains appeared to be from Klopfer's medical practice in Indiana from 2000 to 2003, but their poor condition and degraded health records made it impossible to independently verify their identities, Hill reported.

asloboda@jg.net