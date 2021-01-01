Holcomb plans brief inaugural address

Reelected Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will begin 2021 with two speeches in addition to his weekly updates on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor will give an inaugural address Jan. 11 – a speech that he joked would be “shorter than Lincoln's, which was 272 words, if you're keeping score at home.”

A likely more detailed speech will be his State of the State address. The speech historically has been given on a Tuesday in January. But Rachel Hoffmeyer, Holcomb's spokeswoman, told The Journal Gazette on Thursday afternoon that no date had been set.

“It's the pandemic,” she said, laughing. She added that the governor said at Wednesday's virus update he was still working on that speech.

Holcomb said Wednesday during his weekly address he would likely talk about the state's response to the pandemic and how one of its effects has been to spur technology onward at a faster rate.

Indiana is well positioned to capitalize on that trend, he said.

The governor outlined his 2021 Next Level Agenda priorities last month, including continuing to focus on Indiana's response to the pandemic as well as educational issues.

Holcomb's next update will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

