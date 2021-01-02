Virus hospitalizations fall 19% from peak

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana health officials reported 106 additional COVID-19 deaths and 6,407 new coronavirus infections Friday as the state's coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to decline following a series of spikes during December.

The newly confirmed deaths, which occurred over several days, raised Indiana's pandemic toll to 8,371, including both confirmed and presumed infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

The new COVID-19 infections boosted the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus to 517,773.

As of Thursday, 2,786 Hoosiers were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Indiana's hospitals, 56 fewer than were hospitalized as of Wednesday. Thursday's tally is a 19% decrease from the peak in early December, according to the state health department's online dashboard.

In Allen County, another three residents died and 260 tested positive for COVID-19, with 142 confirmed PCR cases and 118 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 28,279 cases and 493 deaths Friday, according to the Allen County Health Department.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 8,528 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.

Nearly 76,000 Hoosiers had received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning, but more than 110,000 additional Indiana residents had appointments scheduled through Monday to get their shots.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and top health officials have called for patience as the early vaccine doses are administered to health care workers and residents inside long-term care facilities.