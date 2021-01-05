2 rescued from crashed vehicle after being trapped 2 days

Associated Press

SOUTH BEND -- Two people were rescued Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a crashed motor vehicle in a northern Indiana ditch for two days, authorities said.

Hunters discovered the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The vehicle was found along a farm lane, and the occupants said they had been there for two days, the release said.

The female driver suffered from several injuries, including a possible broken foot, it said. The male passenger suffered from multiple unknown injuries. Both were hospitalized.

The two were found conscious and alert, responders at the scene said.