Tuesday, January 05, 2021 12:20 pm
2 rescued from crashed vehicle after being trapped 2 days
Associated Press
SOUTH BEND -- Two people were rescued Tuesday morning after being trapped inside a crashed motor vehicle in a northern Indiana ditch for two days, authorities said.
Hunters discovered the crash around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.
The vehicle was found along a farm lane, and the occupants said they had been there for two days, the release said.
The female driver suffered from several injuries, including a possible broken foot, it said. The male passenger suffered from multiple unknown injuries. Both were hospitalized.
The two were found conscious and alert, responders at the scene said.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story