Sunday, January 10, 2021 1:00 am
State again sees more than 6,000 cases
Staff, news services
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana health officials reported a fourth straight day with more than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.
The state had 6,045 new cases of the coronavius, bringing to 558,560 the number of Hoosiers now known to have contracted it, the Indiana State Department of Health reported.
The state also added 75 more COVID-19 deaths, raising Indiana's death toll to 8,967, including both confirmed and presumed infections, the Indiana State Department of Health said. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days. To date, 2,738,914 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,724,389 on Friday, the department said.
Another two Allen County residents died and 261 tested positive for COVID-19, with 120 confirmed PCR cases and 141 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 30,214 cases and 512 deaths Saturday.
The Allen County case count now includes a total of 9,619 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.
Health officials announced this past week that coronavirus vaccinations were available to Indiana residents 80 and older starting Friday. More than 75,000 Hoosiers age 80 or older had scheduled appointments to receive free vaccines as of 4 p.m. Saturday, the department said.
Hoosiers can register at https://ourshot.in.gov, by calling 211 or by contacting one of Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging for help.
Submissions sought
Since early last year, more than 500 Allen County residents have died from COVID-19, although many people still doubt the seriousness of the global pandemic.
The Journal Gazette plans special coverage in the coming months addressing the rapid and widespread outbreak of the novel coronavirus and would like to take note of the victims in a free listing.
If you have lost someone in your immediate family who died in Allen County, please email to lisagreen@jg.net the following:
• The name of the individual who died (it should be the same as it appears on the death certificate, for verification purposes)
• Their age
• Exact date of death
• In three words or less what their occupation was or whether they were retired
• Your connection to them
The deadline is Feb. 1.
