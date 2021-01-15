2 men charged in '98 slayings of 3 people

CROWN POINT – Two men have been charged in the killings of a woman and two teenage boys found bludgeoned to death in 1998 in a house in northwest Indiana.

Hammond police announced Wednesday that an analysis of DNA evidence helped authorities secure murder charges against James H. Higgason III, 51, and David L. Copley Jr., 46, in the January 1998 killings.

They are accused in the bludgeoning deaths of Elva Tamez, 36; Jerod Hodge, 18; and Timothy Ross, 16. The victims' bodies were found in Tamez's Hammond home.

Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg said Higgason was arrested in Hammond, and Copley was arrested in Franklin.

Police said in a news release that charges had been presented against Higgason and Copley after the slayings, but they were not charged because of limited evidence.

Both men were charged Monday after the Lake County prosecutor's office reviewed evidence, including DNA evidence recently uncovered thanks to modern technology, police said.