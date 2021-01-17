County adds 191 new virus cases

The Indiana Department of Health announced 3,973 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing Saturday. That brings to 587,049 the number of Indiana residents who have had the virus.

Of those cases, 191 were in Allen County, an increase of 41 from the previous day, for a total of 31,840 cases and 540 deaths Saturday, according to the Allen County Department of Health.

A total of 8,913 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 41 from the previous day. Another 374 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 2,819,864 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, and a total of 6,386,194 tests have been administered.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211. To date, 282,943 Hoosiers have received their first dose of vaccine, and nearly 56,000 have been fully vaccinated.