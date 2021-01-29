Teen faces 6 murder counts in Indianapolis shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – A 17-year-old Indianapolis boy accused of fatally shooting his father, stepmother, two teenage relatives and a heavily pregnant 19-year-old woman was charged with six counts of murder Thursday, according to a prosecutor and court documents.

Raymond Ronald Lee Childs III, who was arrested Monday in the shootings a day earlier, was charged as an adult, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced. One of the six murder counts was in the death of the unborn baby, who, Mears said, was due next week.

Childs also faces an attempted murder charge in the wounding of another relative, a 15-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of the shooting, court records said.

Childs had argued with his father, Raymond Childs Jr., about him sneaking out of the house, Mears said.

The younger Childs’ stepmother Kezzie Childs, 42, and two other relatives – Elijah Childs, 18, and Rita Childs, 13 – died in the home. Kiara Hawkins, 19, who Mears said was in a relationship with someone at the home, and her unborn son died at a hospital.