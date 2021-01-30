Police shooting kills Wabash man

WABASH – Officers serving a search warrant at a home fatally shot a man and wounded a woman during an exchange of gunfire with the home's occupants, state police said.

Roger D. Hipskind, 37, of Wabash was pronounced dead at the scene of Thursday evening's shooting in Wabash, and a 35-year-old woman was hospitalized in Fort Wayne, according to state police.

No officers were injured in the exchange of gunfire, said Indiana State Police, which is investigating the fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred as a SWAT team with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Department was serving the warrant as part of a criminal investigation conducted by the Wabash County Sheriff's Department Police.

State police said their preliminary investigation found that after the SWAT team entered the home about 5:45 p.m. to serve the warrant, gunfire was exchanged between officers and the home's occupants.

Hipskind and the woman appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds, state police said.

Another man and woman who were also in the home were arrested on outstanding warrants and taken to the Wabash County Jail, authorities said.

Once state police complete their investigation into the shooting, their findings will be forwarded to the Wabash County prosecutor's office for review.