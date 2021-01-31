Virus cases continue decline, state reports

Statewide case numbers continued a downward trend Saturday with the Indiana Department of Health announcing 2,389 new cases of COVID-19 and 43 new deaths.

A total of 624,959 Hoosiers have been sickened by the virus, and 9,592 have died. Another 375 probable deaths were reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test was on record.

To date, 2,949,445 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,940,233 on Friday. A total of 6,976,408 tests, including repeat tests, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

Hoosiers age 70 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders, are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. As of today, 551,527 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 137,823 are fully vaccinated.

In Allen County, two new deaths were reported and 137 people tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total to 33,687 cases and 565 deaths Saturday, according to the Allen County Health Department, whose numbers vary slightly from reported state numbers because of delays in reporting.

The Allen County case count now includes 11,599 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.