State reports 55 more virus deaths

The Indiana Department of Health announced 1,764 additional Hoosiers were diagnosed with COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus to 639,711.

A total of 11,401 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 55 from the previous day. Another 416 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,006,430 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 2,999,073 on Saturday. A total of 7,285,821 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26.

Vaccines are available to Hoosiers age 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance. As of Sunday, 694,945 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 216,389 are fully vaccinated.

Another 108 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, but no additional deaths were reported, bringing the total to 34,505 cases and 580 deaths Sunday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 12,059 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.