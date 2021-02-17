Property owner finds man's body after snowstorm

Associated Press

VALPARAISO, Ind. -- Northwest Indiana police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who was found dead in the snow following this week's snowstorm.

A property owner in Valparaiso found the man's body Tuesday evening in a snowbank, Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said Wednesday. She said an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.

No indications of the man's identity were found at the scene and the county sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on the dead man to contact them at 219-477-3000 or 219-477-3170.

The dead man is described as a white man with brown hair who appears to be between the ages of 20 and 30. He was about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and has a tattoo on his left calf of the word, “SMOKEY," The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

The man's body was found after a winter storm that brought heavy snowfall to much of Indiana dropped up to 18 inches of snow around Valparaiso. The city, which is the Porter County seat, is located about 15 miles southeast of Gary.

Local police agencies did not release additional information Tuesday. A telephone message was left Wednesday for the county sheriff’s office.