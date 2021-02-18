The Journal Gazette
 
    Evansville detective in path of stolen car shoots driver

    Associated Press

     

    EVANSVILLE, Ind. – An Evansville police detective shot a man Thursday who tried to run him over in a stolen vehicle, a spokesman said.

    Two plain-clothes detectives were conducting surveillance Thursday morning on a Dodge Charger that had been reported stolen, Sgt. Nick Winsett said.

    After the vehicle became stuck on a snow embankment, the detectives went to confront the suspect. The car accelerated off the embankment toward one of the e detectives, prompting the shooting, Winsett said. The shot struck the man in a shoulder, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

    After other officers arrived, they used a Taser to subdue the man while he struggled with them, Winsett said. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

    No officers were injured.

