The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, February 19, 2021 5:00 pm

    Officers find 3 people shot to death at Muncie apartment

     

    Associated Press

    MUNCIE -- Three people were found shot to death Friday at an apartment in Muncie, police said.

    Officers found the three dead at the Elgin Manor Apartments at 11:35 a.m., Muncie police said in a statement. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

    “Officers responded to the scene and discovered that three subjects were deceased,” Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan said.

    The names of the victims and other details were not immediately released.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story