Police release new timeline for missing Indiana mother of 6

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The FBI and southwestern Indiana police have released an updated timeline in the case of an Evansville mother of six who vanished last June.

Dawnita Wilkerson was 44 when she was reported missing on June 22, 2020. Police initially said she was last seen June 21 leaving someone's house. But the FBI and Evansville police announced Wednesday that she was last seen at 8:16 a.m. on June 21 leaving an Evansville motel.

Detective Jeff Hands with Evansville police said Wilkerson left that motel in a silver Chevrolet Suburban with a sunroof and tinted windows that then drove west through southwest Indiana and into southern Illinois, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

Hands said authorities are interested in locating the Suburban with a special interest in Evansville; Carbondale, Illinois; and Marion, Illinois. The vehicle’s owner has been identified but has refused to cooperate, he said.

Police also released surveillance camera images of Wilkerson and the Suburban, WFIE-TV reported.

Hands said the FBI has provided new missing person posters to the Evansville Police Department, and 100 of those posters would be disseminated.

He asked that anyone with information about Wilkerson’s disappearance or whereabouts call the FBI at 317-595-4000, the Tip Line at 812-435-6194 or the Evansville Police at 812-436-7979.