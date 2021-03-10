Suspect in Elkhart slaying arrested in Tennessee

Associated Press

ELKHART, Ind. -- A northern Indiana man charged in the February killing of a 19-year-old man fatally shot outside a convenience store is awaiting extradition to Indiana following his arrest in Tennessee.

Darius K. Thomas, 26, of Middlebury was arrested without incident last week in Memphis, Tennessee, the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.

Thomas was found with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service. He was charged last month with murder in the Feb. 5 death of Shamar Barnes, 19, of Elkhart. Barnes was shot outside an Elkhart convenience store and found with gunshot wounds to the chest in a nearby parking lot. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A warrant for Thomas’s arrest was issued days later, based on security camera footage and information from witnesses.

Investigators said security footage showed Barnes was shot by the driver of a vehicle outside the store when Barnes approached the vehicle, The Elkhart Truth reported.