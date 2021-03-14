The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, March 14, 2021 1:00 am

    800,000 in state fully vaccinated

    Staff, news services

    INDIANAPOLIS – More than 800,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday.

    A total of 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 816,080 individuals – or about 12% of Indiana's population – have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.

    Those fully vaccinated include individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.

    Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

    Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.

    State health officials also reported Saturday that another 27 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana's pandemic death toll to 12,846 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year. The state health department also announced 878 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 671,859.

    The Allen County Department of Health added 92 more positive cases for a total of 36,665 cases and 649 deaths Saturday.

    New cases

    Adams: 2

    Allen: 92

    DeKalb: 5 (1 death)

    Huntington: 9

    Kosciusko: 17

    LaGrange: 5

    Noble: 6

    Steuben: 10

    Wabash: 3

    Wells: 13 (2)

    Whitley: 9

    Sources: Indiana State Department of Health, Allen County Department of Health

