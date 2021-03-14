Sunday, March 14, 2021 1:00 am
800,000 in state fully vaccinated
Staff, news services
INDIANAPOLIS – More than 800,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, state health officials said Saturday.
A total of 1,256,381 first doses of vaccine have been administered across Indiana, and 816,080 individuals – or about 12% of Indiana's population – have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana Department of Health said.
Those fully vaccinated include individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.
Hoosiers age 50 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by visiting https://ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.
State health officials also reported Saturday that another 27 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana's pandemic death toll to 12,846 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year. The state health department also announced 878 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total number of cases to 671,859.
The Allen County Department of Health added 92 more positive cases for a total of 36,665 cases and 649 deaths Saturday.
New cases
Adams: 2
Allen: 92
DeKalb: 5 (1 death)
Huntington: 9
Kosciusko: 17
LaGrange: 5
Noble: 6
Steuben: 10
Wabash: 3
Wells: 13 (2)
Whitley: 9
Sources: Indiana State Department of Health, Allen County Department of Health
