4 found dead inside Indy home

INDIANAPOLIS – Three adults and a child were found dead inside an Indianapolis home late Saturday, and police said a baby girl who was taken from the scene was later found unharmed.

Authorities were still searching Sunday for a man they identified as a suspect, 25-year-old Malik Halfacre, who police described as “armed and dangerous.” Halfacre had fled the scene, taking the baby with him, police said.

The investigation began after a woman was found shot in the back about 8:15 p.m. and taken to the hospital, the Indianapolis Star reported. Police said the woman directed them to the home where the four people were discovered dead inside.

It's unclear how the four died. Police said Saturday the deaths appeared to stem from domestic conflict, though they have provided no details.

The 6-month-old girl, Malia Halfacre, was reported missing from the scene and a police advisory at the time said she may have been in the company of an adult male and riding in a black Chevy Impala. Sunday morning, police said the baby had been located “unharmed,” though no details were given about where she was found.

Police have not confirmed the relationship of the baby girl to Malik Halfacre. They also haven't released the ages and identities of those found dead.

Court records show Halfacre has been convicted previously for carrying a handgun without a license and pointing a firearm at another person, the Indianapolis Star reported.

In a statement, Indianapolis Mayor Joseph Hogsett cited the deaths and other recent violence in the city.

“Over the last year, we've seen far too many tragedies occur when the proliferation of guns has collided with interpersonal conflict,” he said. “These challenges are not just threats to our public safety, but the well-being of our community.