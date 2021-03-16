Boy, 14, arrested in death of girl, 6

NEW CARLISLE – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the death of a 6-year-old northern Indiana girl found in a wooded area after she had been reported missing, authorities said.

Grace Ross was found dead Friday night in New Carlisle about two hours after she was reported missing, the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit said. The cause of death has not been released.

The St. Joseph County prosecutor’s office said the name of the 14-year-old is being withheld because he has not been charged as an adult.

More than 100 people gathered for a vigil Sunday night for the girl and her family in New Carlisle, which is 13 miles west of South Bend.

“She was a shining star. No matter where she went, she lit up a room,” said Kelli Howard, the girl’s grandmother. “She’s so intelligent, so beautiful and spunky.”