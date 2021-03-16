Elkhart RV maker plans luxury RV expansion, 650 new jobs

ELKHART, Ind. – A recreational vehicle manufacturer announced plans Tuesday to expand production of luxury RVs at its northern Indiana campus and create up to 650 new jobs by 2023.

Alliance Recreational Vehicles said it will invest $33 million to expand its Elkhart campus, which opened in 2009 in the city about 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago. The company plans to create up to 650 new jobs by the end of 2023, and said it has already hired 75 new workers.

If Alliance RV reaches its job-creation goal, it will receive up to $9.3 million in tax credits, pending the approval of the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

The IEDC, which oversees Indiana’s business recruitment efforts, has also offered the company up to $1.7 million in additional tax credits, while the city of Elkhart has also approved incentives.

Alliance RV currently has three manufacturing and office facilities totaling 254,000 square feet (23,600 square meters) in Elkhart. It plans to add two more, totaling 120,000 square feet (11,148 square meters) by December, to support increased production of its line of luxury fifth-wheel RVs.

Alliance RV serves 150 RV dealers in the U.S. and Canada. Increased demand for RVs throughout the pandemic has driven the company’s growth, adding to Elkhart’s reputation as the RV capital of the world, the Indianapolis Business Journa l reported.

More than 80% of the RVs in the United States are manufactured in Indiana, mostly in the Elkhart area.