Wednesday, March 17, 2021 1:00 am
Ex-nonprofit exec pleads to embezzlement
Associated Press
EVANSVILLE – A former top executive at a southwest Indiana nonprofit that provides housing for veterans and homeless families was sentenced to two years probation Tuesday after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $150,000 from the group.
Stephanie TenBarge, 73, had been executive director of Evansville-based ECHO Housing Corp., which receives much of its money to run housing programs from federal and state grants.
A state audit found TenBarge embezzled nearly $147,000 from ECHO and used some of those funds to pay her personal property taxes and for personal goods and services, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.
TenBarge must also pay $90,513.95 in restitution to ECHO, said Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Sawa, who prosecuted this case for the government.
Chris Metz, ECHO Housing's new executive director, said the sentencing “provides a final closure to an unfortunate chapter in ECHO Housing Corporation's history. We are grateful to see this matter resolved.”
