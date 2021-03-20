State exceeds 900,000 fully vaccinated

INDIANAPOLIS – More than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while the state's pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000, state health officials said Friday.

A total of 1,389,008 first doses have been administered, and 915,719 individuals – or nearly 14% of Indiana's population – have been fully vaccinated, the Indiana State Department of Health said.

Those fully vaccinated represent individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Hoosiers age 45 and older, along with health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders are currently eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Educators up to Grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers are also eligible.

Eligible Indiana residents Indiana can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

The health department also reported Friday that 15 ore Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. That raises Indiana's pandemic death toll to 12,922 confirmed or presumed coronavirus-related deaths over the past year.

The state agency said that 878 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing to 676,247 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the coronavirus.

In Allen County, 63 more residents have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total of 37,018 cases. The death toll remained at 656 as no new deaths were reported.

