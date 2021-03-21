Threshold for vaccine lowered to ages 40-45

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana authorities are adding residents between the ages of 40 and 44 to those eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday.

Indiana had previously limited eligibility to residents who are 45 and older. The state also made health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders and educators up to grade 12, along with other school workers such as classroom aides, bus drivers and cafeteria workers eligible.

The Indiana Department of Health said Saturday that the expanded age requirements will make 400,000 additional residents eligible to be vaccinated.

Appointments for those between the ages of 40 and 44 will become available starting Monday. State health authorities said slots will extend to match with expected deliveries of more vaccine to Indiana.

Eligible Indiana residents can schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or calling 211 if they do not have access to a computer, or require assistance.

State health officials said Friday that more than 900,000 Indiana residents have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The state's pandemic death toll is nearing 13,000.

Those fully vaccinated represent individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the state agency said.

The state health department added 925 additional COVID-19 cases to its total Saturday. That brings to 677,135 the number of Indiana residents known to have had the novel coronavirus.

A total of 12,515 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of six from the previous day. Another 411 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

To date, 3,210,529 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana. A total of 8,624,407 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.

The Allen County Department of Health announced Saturday another 78 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and no additional deaths, bringing the total to 37,096 cases and 656 deaths Saturday.

The Allen County case count now includes a total of 13,585 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.