Indiana officer shoots, kills man firing gun on busy street

Associated Press

ANDERSON, Ind. -- A central Indiana police officer exchanged gunfire with a man, fatally shooting him, as the officer responded to reports of a man firing a weapon along a busy street, police said.

The Anderson Police Department said one of its officers shot the man about 5:50 p.m. Tuesday and he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The deceased man was identified as Silas Myers, 60, of Anderson by Madison County Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott, who said he died of a gunshot wound, The Herald Bulletin reported.

The officer, who was not injured, has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy following police-involved shootings.

Police said the officer was called to the scene after the department received numerous 911 calls about a man firing shots along a heavily traveled street lined with businesses and restaurants.

Anderson's assistant police chief, Mike Lee, said in the statement that multiple witnesses told police the suspect and the officer exchanged gunfire after the man pointed his firearm at the officer. The shooting unfolded after witnesses said the officer “ordered the suspect to drop the gun several times" to no avail.

Madison County Prosecutor Rodney Cummings said he would ask Indiana State Police to investigate the shooting in the city about 30 miles northeast of Indianapolis.