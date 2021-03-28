Expansion work starting soon at central Indiana casino

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Construction work is expected to begin soon on a $32.5 million expansion at one of central Indiana’s horse track casinos.

A ceremony was held this past week marking the start of the project expanding and remodeling the gambling area at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino near Shelbyville.

Casino owner Caesars Entertainment said the project will add about 25,000 square feet to the gambling floor, making room for 100 more slot machines and 25 more table games. That area will include a new live poker room with 20 tables.

The company expects to add about 100 jobs with the expansion, with construction work set to start in April and be completed by the end of this year.

The project comes after Indiana Grand and Hoosier Park Racing & Casino in Anderson were allowed to offer live table games beginning in January 2020. Caesars bought the two casinos in 2018 for $1.7 billion.

Hoosier Park senior vice president Trent McIntosh said a similar expansion is planned at the Anderson casino, but no timeline for that project has been set.