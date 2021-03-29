The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, March 29, 2021 11:10 am

    Falling tree kills New York man in suburban Indianapolis

    Associated Press

     

    CARMEL, Ind. – A falling tree has killed a New York man during a thunderstorm in suburban Indianapolis, police said.

    Forty-year-old Elias Smith of New York sustained multiple injuries from the falling tree about 10:45 p.m. Saturday and he was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Carmel Police Department said.

    Witnesses said Smith was attempting to escape the storm when the tree fell and struck him, police said.

    Authorities received numerous reports of downed trees in the area where the tree struck Smith, police said.

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story