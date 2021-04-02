Businessman to plead guilty in investor scam

INDIANAPOLIS – An Indianapolis businessman plans to plead guilty to federal charges alleging that he operated a fraudulent investment scheme involving more than 100 people who invested more than $11 million.

Federal prosecutors said in court documents filed Wednesday that George S. Blankenbaker Jr., 54, had agreed to plead guilty to two counts of federal wire fraud and one count of money laundering, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.

Blankenbaker, the president of Stevia Corp., allegedly conducted “a Ponzi and money laundering scheme” from August 2016 to May 2019 through three companies, prosecutors said.

A complaint filed Wednesday by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Blankenbaker and his companies raised more than $11 million from at least 109 investors.

The SEC said Blankenbaker misused at least $8.1 million of those investments, by directing at least $4 million to hemp production companies and using more than $1.7 million in investor funds for his personal benefit.

Investigators said Blankenbaker “also used at least $965,000 in new investor funds to make Ponzi-style payments to prior investors.”