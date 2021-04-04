Indiana reports 952 confirmed COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS – Public health officials in Indiana on Sunday reported 952 confirmed COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Overall, Indiana has logged nearly 700,000 COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. The death toll has reached 12,667. Another 407 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses but there's no positive test on record, according to the Indiana Department of Health.

Meanwhile, more than 3 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state with more than 1.2 million residents fully vaccinated. Indiana officials made all state residents ages 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccines on March 31.