Woman killed in fiery gas-pump crash ID'd

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. -- A Gary woman died Sunday after a sport-utility vehicle crashed into a gas pump at a northwest Indiana gas station and caught fire.

Vashnie L. Willis, 35, was pronounced dead at a hospital after Sunday afternoon's crash, the Lake County coroner’s office said Monday. Her manner of death and the nature of her injury were pending.

Willis was driving an SUV when it struck a gas pump at a Luke gas station in East Chicago and burst into flames. An eyewitness said multiple people tried to pull Willis from the SUV after the crash, The (Northwest Indiana) Times reported.

East Chicago police and firefighters responded to the crash scene, which is south of East Chicago's South Shore commuter rail line station.