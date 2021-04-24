Holcomb pushed to veto bill cutting wetland protections

INDIANAPOLIS – Calls are mounting for Gov. Eric Holcomb to veto a bill that would remove some protections from Indiana's already diminished wetlands amid mounting criticism that it could damage waterways, wildlife and vegetation.

The wetlands measure passed out of the Legislature April 14 and has sparked bipartisan opposition. If enacted, it would eliminate a 2003 law that requires the Indiana Department of Environmental Management to issue permits for construction and development in state-regulated wetlands and end enforcement proceedings against landowners accused of violating current law.

All Democratic members of the General Assembly, as well as a member of the Senate Republican Caucus, urged the Republican governor to veto the bill.

Enacting the bill “will have long term consequences,” they said, urging a “more in-depth study than what was accomplished in limited committee times during a legislative session in a pandemic.”

Bill author Sen. Chris Garten and other sponsors maintain the current law is too vague, and say removal of protections would help developers and grow the housing market.

Hoosier Environmental Council executive director Jesse Kharbanda said the nonprofit group joined more than a dozen others calling on Holcomb to turn down the bill, warning that it rolls back critical wetlands protections, even though it is less extreme than the original Senate version that would have completely eliminated protections.

Kevin Brinegar, president and CEO of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, conceded that the current regulations are confusing and could be improved, but said this bill isn't the answer.