Police: Pilot dies in small eastern Indiana plane crash

RICHMOND, Ind. – The pilot of a small plane died Sunday morning in a crash in eastern Indiana, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash happened outside the Richmond Municipal Airport and the pilot was the only person on board, said police spokesman Coley McCutcheon.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was a single-engine Aerotek A240 and it crashed around 8 a.m. less than a mile south of the airport.

The agency was investigating the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board, according to a statement.

Further details were not immediately available.