Man guilty of murder for killing another at bachelor party

Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS -- A jury has convicted a man of murder in the 2019 shooting death of a man celebrating his bachelor party at an Indianapolis pub.

Derek Oechsle, 33, also was found guilty Wednesday of criminal recklessness in the Nov. 29, 2019, slaying of Christopher Smith, 41.

Smith and some friends were celebrating his upcoming marriage when witnesses said Oechsle, sitting nearby, appeared to become visibly upset, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said. A fight ensued, and Oechsle pulled out a gun and began to strike another man.

When Smith attempted to break up the fight, Oechsle shot Smith and into the surrounding crowd until a member of Smith’s party returned fire, striking Oechsle multiple times, Mears said.

Smith immediately collapsed on the floor because of his injuries. Oechsle fled the scene before collapsing in the parking lot, Mears said.

A sentencing hearing has been set for May 20.