2 students die in crash on their way to central Indiana prom

ARCADIA, Ind. – A car crash killed Indianapolis-area high school students who were on their way to prom, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash, which also injured two other students, happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday. One vehicle, a Honda Accord, had four teens in it. They were on their way to Hamilton Heights High School's prom in Kokomo when their vehicle collided with an SUV. Both vehicles ended up in a field.

The two deceased victims were identified as Lendon Byram, who was driving and Kalen Hart, who was sitting in the front seat.

Hart was a senior at Hamilton Heights in Arcadia, according to the school. Byram was a junior at Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, according to the school.

Hamilton Heights School Corporation canceled all prom-related activities and say grief counselors would be available at the school.

“No one expects something like this to happen, and when it does, it leaves an entire community grieving," Superintendent Derek Arrowood said. "Please keep these families and our students in your thoughts and prayers.”