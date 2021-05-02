State's casinos to require masks through May

INDIANAPOLIS – Gamblers will have to keep wearing face masks inside Indiana's casinos at least through the end of May.

Updated health guidelines issued by the Indiana Gaming Commission said operators of the 13 state-licensed casinos decided to keep the mask rule in place to stem COVID-19 spread even though Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate as of April 6.

The casino rules require customers to wear masks except when eating, drinking or smoking while seated at a slot machine, bar or restaurant table. Gamblers must wear masks at table games, and employees are required to have masks on at all times.

The gaming commission said casinos will review whether to continue the mask requirement past June 1.

The state guidelines direct casinos to obtain permission from local health officials before holding any events involving large crowds and continue extra spacing between slot machine players.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Saturday that 1,191 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 for a total of 721,577 cases. Five more deaths were added, bringing the total to 12,926 deaths attributed to the virus. An additional 412 probable deaths were reported for those without a test result.

A total of 4,278,157 vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana, includes 2,359,964 first doses and 1,918,193 individuals who are fully vaccinated. To schedule a vaccine, go to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.

An additional 71 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 37 confirmed PCR cases and 34 probable antigen cases, bringing the total to 40,145 cases and 673 deaths Saturday. The Allen County case count includes a total of 15,342 probable cases from antigen tests reported since July 28.