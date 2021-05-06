Vaccination rate slow as hospitalizations up

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana's rate of COVID-19 vaccination shots has remained sluggish in recent weeks while coronavirus-related hospitalizations have slowly climbed to their highest number since February.

State health department statistics updated Wednesday show that about 2 million people have been fully vaccinated in Indiana, or about 37% of those ages 16 and older.

Indiana's vaccination rate has remained at about 40,000 people a day over the past three weeks, down from the state's peak of more than 50,000 a day in early April.

CVS Health announced Wednesday it is now accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at CVS Pharmacy locations, including more than 300 stores across Indiana. Same-day scheduling is available at CVS.com.

State health officials have said they are worried about increased risk from more contagious coronavirus variants. The health department's weekly tracking map updated Wednesday showed four of the five Indiana counties that border Michigan show moderate risk of COVID-19 spread, including Steuben County with a seven-day positivity rate of 11.98% and LaGrange County with a positivity rate of 15.13%.

Those counties have orange risk ratings – the second highest of the four ratings. Most other northern Indiana counties have the next-highest yellow rating. Indiana officials have been watching those northern counties because Michigan continues to have the country's highest infection rate.

Indiana hospitals reported treating just more than 1,000 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday, up about 85% since mid-March. The state health department said an additional 1,160 residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 and 10 additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

A total of 725,353 Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 12,960 are confirmed to have died from the virus.

An additional 84 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 40,443 cases. No new deaths were added to the county's total of 675 deaths. Allen County's seven-day positivity rate is 5.11%.

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.