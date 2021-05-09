Man dies in stabbing at Indianapolis senior housing complex

INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a stabbing at an Indianapolis senior apartment community, police said Sunday.

Authorities were called Saturday around 10 p.m. to Atrium Village Senior Apartments on the city's east side and found an unconscious man.

Medical workers pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim had been stabbed and detective believe the victim was involved in a verbal disagreement before the stabbing, according to police.

Further details have not been released.