Judge: Police recordings must be released

SOUTH BEND – Audio recordings inadvertently made a decade ago of South Bend police officers must be released to the city council, a judge has ruled in a long-running case that shadowed former mayor Pete Buttigieg's presidential run.

St. Joseph Superior Court Judge Steven Hostetler said in Monday's ruling that because no members of a group of current and former officers were recorded speaking on the tapes, they lack the legal standing to challenge their release.

But the recordings won't be released to the council in the near future even though the judge wrote in his ruling that it means the South Bend Common Council's subpoena seeking the recordings “must be enforced.” That's because Hostetler had previously ruled that no recordings can be released until all appeals are heard in the case, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Hostetler's ruling eliminates the need for a trial, originally scheduled to begin last week, because now there are no parties able to oppose the council's subpoena for the recordings.

Karen DePaepe, a police department employee who oversaw the department's phone system, has said she discovered in early 2011 that officers were being inadvertently recorded on a phone line and that she heard white police officers making racist comments.

The revelation later prompted then-Mayor Buttigieg to demote Police Chief Darryl Boykins, the city's first Black police chief, and to fire DePaepe.