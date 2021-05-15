St. Joseph County ends mask mandate

INDIANAPOLIS – At least one Indiana county is dropping its local mask mandate after federal health officials eased mask-wearing guidance for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The health officer for St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, rescinded Thursday night the order that was to remain in place until May 27. Local officials, however, are keeping mask orders in effect for Indianapolis and Bloomington.

St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Robert Einterz cited the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. But he said he remained concerned about many unvaccinated people remaining vulnerable to coronavirus infection.

The CDC reports that Indiana has the country's 12th lowest vaccination rate, with about 31% of all people fully vaccinated.

Marion County Health Department director Dr. Virginia Caine said the agency would review the CDC guidance and the Indianapolis vaccination rates before recommending any changes to current restrictions.

The regulations for Bloomington and surrounding Monroe County will be reviewed during a county health board meeting next week, the health department administrator said.

Gov. Eric Holcomb lifted the statewide mask mandate in early April. Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Sutter declined to extend a general mask requirement countywide.

In Allen County, two more residents have died from COVID-19 and 50 tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the totals to 678 deaths and 40,982 cases, the county health department said.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday that 925 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 16 people have died.

A total of 733,591 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and 13,049 are confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 417 probable deaths have been reported to date based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Jim Chapman of The Journal Gazette contributed to this story.