Missing Indianapolis man's remains found in storage unit

INDIANAPOLIS – The remains of an Indianapolis man have been located in a suburban storage unit nearly 17 months after his disappearance, authorities said.

The body of 58-year-old Roger Farmer was found Thursday in a Brownsburg storage unit, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Monday. Farmer died of a gunshot wound to the head, the office said.

Farmer was reported missing Dec. 27, 2019, after a reported hunting trip the prior month to Versailles, Indiana, The Indianapolis Star reported. His son, 37-year-old Jeremy Farmer, was arrested and charged with murder in February.

The remains were found in a unit that Jeremy Farmer rented in November 2019, police said. The discovery was made after someone at the storage facility became “suspicious” and alerted police, officials said.

Court records in the case show family members continued to receive text messages from Roger Farmer’s phone after his disappearance. Family told investigators they didn’t believe he had sent the messages, saying he used a talk-to-text app that made his messages long, run-on sentences. The new messages included punctuation and emojis.

Also, one of Farmer’s daughters alerted investigators that her father’s bank account showed a negative balance, which was unusual.