Five Below to build distribution center in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Discount retailer Five Below will locate a Midwest distribution center in central Indiana, creating more than 470 new jobs by the end of 2025, the company and the state announced Wednesday.

The Philadelphia-based company plans to invest more than $100 million to establish distribution and e-commerce operations in Shelby County, officials said. The 1 million-square-foot (92,903-square-meter) is expected to begin operations in summer 2022.

“Ship Center Indiana is going to be an incredible facility filled with state-of-the-art technology, and great for boosting the local economy by creating jobs," Five Below CEO Joel Anderson said in a news release.

The Indiana Economic Development Corp. offered Five Below up to $2.8 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s plans to create up to 473 jobs, the agency said. The IEDC will also offer up to $1 million to support local infrastructure improvements. Shelby County approved additional incentives.

Five Below also has distribution centers located in Georgia, New Jersey, Mississippi and Texas and one under construction in Arizona.