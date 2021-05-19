Indianapolis plans to ease mask mandate, other virus limits

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis officials plan to lift the city’s mask mandate for those fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and ease other restriction on June 7.

Indianapolis has kept more stringent coronavirus precautions in place even as the statewide mask order and other restrictions ended in early April.

Mayor Joe Hogsett said Wednesday the city’s mask order will remain in effect through the Indianapolis 500, along with graduations and other events through early June.

“That’s another two-and-a-half weeks’ worth of shots in arms that will increase our community’s vaccination rate, further hampering the potential spread of the virus,” Hogsett said.

City health officials will recommend that even people fully vaccinated still wear masks in hospitals and on public transportation.

Health officials expect a proposal to the City-County Council will raise capacity limits for bars from 50% to 75% and allow full capacity for religious services.

About 38% of Indianapolis residents 12 and older are fully vaccinated, just below the statewide mark of 40%, according to the state health department.